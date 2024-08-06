IHEC announces replacement for deceased MP Gandhi al-Kassnazan

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced that Ahmed al-Masari of the Taqadum Party will replace the late MP Gandhi al-Kassnazan in Parliament.

A document from the Commission, signed by Head of the Electoral Administration Amer Mousa Al-Husseini and directed to the General Secretariat of the House of Representatives, stated, "We wish to inform you that the candidate with the highest number of votes among the losing candidates, who follows the deceased MP Gandhi Mohammed Abdul Karim Abdul Qader from the Taqadum Alliance list for the Baghdad governorate, is Ahmed al-Masari, with serial number 58 and a total of 4,337 votes."

On Sunday, July 28, MP Gandhi al-Kassnazan passed away due to a severe heart attack. His media office stated, "With hearts resigned to God's will and destiny, and with great sorrow, we announce the passing of Sheikh Dr. Gandhi Mohammed al-Kassnazan. May God have mercy on him."

Gandhi Mohammed Abdul Karim Abdul Qader al-Kassnazan was born in 1972 and was an Iraqi politician and a follower of the Kassnazan Sufi order.