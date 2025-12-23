Peshmerga seeks expanded US military support
Shafaq News – Erbil
Kurdish Peshmerga Affairs Minister Shorsh Ismail expressed hope on Tuesday that the United States and the Global Coalition will expand military support for the Peshmerga forces with the start of the new year.
According to a statement from the Ministry, Ismail discussed the joint work program for 2026 with Colonel Dick Pellwick, head of the US military group at the US Consulate General in Erbil.
The meeting also reviewed the broader security situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
The US military official reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to continuing support for the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and strengthening the existing partnership to help ensure security and stability in the region.
In the presence of the Deputy Minister, the #MoPA Minister received the Head of the U.S. #Military Group at the @USCGERBIL, during the meeting which the security situation in #Iraq and the #KRI, along with several other key issues, were discussed. pic.twitter.com/03p0UQCz55— وەزارەتی پێشمەرگە - وزارة البيشمركة (@KRG_MOPE) December 23, 2025