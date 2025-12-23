Peshmerga seeks expanded US military support

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdish Peshmerga Affairs Minister Shorsh Ismail expressed hope on Tuesday that the United States and the Global Coalition will expand military support for the Peshmerga forces with the start of the new year.

According to a statement from the Ministry, Ismail discussed the joint work program for 2026 with Colonel Dick Pellwick, head of the US military group at the US Consulate General in Erbil.

The meeting also reviewed the broader security situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The US military official reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to continuing support for the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and strengthening the existing partnership to help ensure security and stability in the region.