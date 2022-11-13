Global Coalition calls for swift formation of the joint brigades
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-11-13T19:26:08+0000
Shafaq News/ A high-level delegation from the Global Coalition on Sunday called for expediting the deployment of joint brigades from both Kurdistan's Peshmerga and Iraqi federal forces in the security gaps between their respective territories
A statement by the Peshmerga Ministry said that a delegation from the US-led coalition headed by its chief advisor, Colonel Paul Peters, convened a meeting with senior Peshmerga commanders.
The meeting touched upon the reform endeavors in the Peshmerga ministry and the Global Coalition's support for the Kurdish forces.
The delegation laid emphasis on forming the joint brigades as soon as possible, the statement said, and the Peshmerga representatives said that Baghdad should consider a budget for these forces.