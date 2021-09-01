Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Marotto: we need to support the Peshmerga forces to maintain regional peace

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-01T18:31:16+0000
Marotto: we need to support the Peshmerga forces to maintain regional peace

Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the Global Coalition against ISIS, Wayne Morotto, confirmed that the Peshmerga forces are a major partner of the coalition, and must be supported to achieve regional security.

 Morotto tweeted, "Our Peshmerga partners are a key ally of our combined mission and it is important for the Coalition to support their efforts to maintain regional peace and stability, and ensure Daesh never resurges."

"We remain resolute as partners to achieve the enduring #DefeatDaesh", he added.

related

Peshmerga and the Global Coalition discuss security gaps in the disputed districts

Date: 2021-03-11 14:38:58
Peshmerga and the Global Coalition discuss security gaps in the disputed districts

Italy to resume training the Peshmerga Forces

Date: 2020-09-29 09:08:59
Italy to resume training the Peshmerga Forces

PKK is “a machine in the hands of others”, Peshmerga official says

Date: 2021-07-15 13:28:16
PKK is “a machine in the hands of others”, Peshmerga official says

The Ministry of Peshmerga shuffles 37 officials within one month

Date: 2021-04-25 19:05:48
The Ministry of Peshmerga shuffles 37 officials within one month

A new stage of cooperation with U.S., Minister of the Peshmerga says

Date: 2020-11-10 08:13:49
A new stage of cooperation with U.S., Minister of the Peshmerga says

PKK kills four Peshmerga members in Duhok

Date: 2021-06-05 07:49:23
PKK kills four Peshmerga members in Duhok

PKK snipers kill a Peshmerga member in Duhok

Date: 2021-06-08 07:52:56
PKK snipers kill a Peshmerga member in Duhok

Peshmerga denies troop movements towards the Iraqi Forces in Makhmur

Date: 2021-02-03 12:25:17
Peshmerga denies troop movements towards the Iraqi Forces in Makhmur