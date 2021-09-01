Marotto: we need to support the Peshmerga forces to maintain regional peace

Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the Global Coalition against ISIS, Wayne Morotto, confirmed that the Peshmerga forces are a major partner of the coalition, and must be supported to achieve regional security.

Morotto tweeted, "Our Peshmerga partners are a key ally of our combined mission and it is important for the Coalition to support their efforts to maintain regional peace and stability, and ensure Daesh never resurges."

"We remain resolute as partners to achieve the enduring #DefeatDaesh", he added.