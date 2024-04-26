Iran's Ilam customs reports surge in exports to Iraq via Mehran border crossing

Shafaq News/ Exports of goods from Iran's Ilam province to Iraq via the Mehran international border crossing amounted to more than 200,000 tonnes, valued at nearly $100 million, Sohrab Kamari, director of the province's customs department, said on Thursday.

In remarks to Iranian state media, Kamari said that more than 218,000 tonnes of various goods worth over $92 million were exported from between the Iranian new year on March 21st and April 21st.

He added that during this month, export licenses increased by 565% compared to the same month in 2023.

According to the Iranian customs official, more than 360,000 passengers checked in at the border during the same period, a 42% increase in passenger traffic compared to the same period last year.