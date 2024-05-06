President Barzani from Tehran: Kurdistan won't be a threat to neighbors

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, for talks on

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the two sides "emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination between relevant authorities in Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region to maintain peace and stability."

Barzani and Ahmadian called for easing regional tensions in a bid to "prevent the escalation and avoid further chaos".

Ahmadian, according to the statement, reiterated Iran's support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. Barzani, for his part, said the Kurdistan Region is committed to "playing a constructive role in promoting peace and stability" in its surrounding and assured it "will not pose a threat to any neighboring country."