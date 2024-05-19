USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, inch up in Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar stabilized, on Sunday morning, in Baghdad markets, while they slightly increased in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded 145,950 IQD for every $100.

The selling price at exchange offices in Baghdad stood at 147,000 IQD and the buying price at 145,000 IQD for every $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 145,700 IQD and the buying price was 145,500 IQD for every $100.