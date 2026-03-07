Iraq’s Islamic Resistance claims 23 attacks on US bases

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) said on Saturday it carried out 23 operations targeting US military bases in the country and across the region over the past 24 hours.

In the statement, the Iran-aligned armed faction reported the attacks involved the use of dozens of drones and rockets to strike “enemy bases.”

On Friday, the group conducted 27 aerial attacks within a day. A day before, 29 attacks targeted US sites.

The escalation comes after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, Tehran has intensified attacks on Israeli and American military positions in Gulf states and in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.