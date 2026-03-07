Israel kills three people in Eastern Lebanon’s Nabi Sheet strikes
Shafaq News- Beirut
Israeli airstrikes on the eastern Lebanese town of Nabi Sheet in Baalbek district killed three people and injured 16 others, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Hezbollah reported confronting an Israeli landing force that reached Nabi Sheet in the eastern Beqaa Valley, where intense clashes erupted before the unit withdrew under heavy rocket fire. Local accounts indicated that the airstrikes in the area provided cover for the ground operation.
فيديو متداول على وسائل إعلام لبنانية يظهر لحظة الإنزال الجوي الإسرائيلي في قرية النبي شيت بالبقاع شرقي لبنان#سوشال_سكاي#التصعيد_في_الشرق_الأوسط#لبنان#إيران#إسرائيل#الولايات_المتحدة pic.twitter.com/Dnr7yw2kLD— سكاي نيوز عربية (@skynewsarabia) March 7, 2026
Lebanese outlets also reported additional Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon, including the town of Jibshit, the Farah amusement park area along the Zawtar–Nabatieh road, the Marja neighborhood of Jbaa, Arab Salim, and the Wadi Al-Akhdar area. A separate strike on Jibshit in Nabatieh district reportedly killed five people.
📌 جبشيت pic.twitter.com/KOsAPudq98— Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 7, 2026
مشاهد مباشرة من صور جنوب لبنان لأعمدة دخان نتيجة غارة إسرائيلية pic.twitter.com/SblV6a0Aq3— التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) March 7, 2026