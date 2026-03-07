Washington greenlights $151M arms deal with Israel amid Iran war

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States approved a potential $151.8 million arms sale to Israel, including 12,000 aerial bombs, the US State Department announced on Saturday, as confrontation involving Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran continues to intensify.

In a statement, the department indicated that Israel requested 12,000 BLU-110A/B general-purpose bombs, each weighing about 1,000 pounds (approximately 454 kilograms), adding that Washington assessed that the package would “improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and serve as a deterrent to regional threats.”

The deal also covers engineering, logistical, and technical support provided by the US government and defense contractors.

The United States and Israel began a series of strikes on Iranian targets on February 28, including sites in Tehran, which caused extensive damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior commanders from the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the armed forces. Iran responded with retaliatory actions affecting several countries across the region, including Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.