Iran: No strikes on neighbors unless attacks originate there

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will not target neighboring countries or launch missiles toward them unless attacks on Iran originate from their territory, President Masoud Pezeshkian revealed on Saturday, as the war with the US and Israel continues.

According to Iranian media, Pezeshkian said Tehran “has no enmity” toward neighboring nations and apologized for any “unintended damage,” urging them to prevent groups from using their territory to threaten Iran’s security.

Iran remains committed to international law and humanitarian principles, he added, vowing the country would endure the conflict. “Iran’s surrender is a dream that will never come true.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian army said its forces targeted US sites in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, while Saudi Arabia said its air defense systems intercepted two ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base and downed four drones over the Empty Quarter desert heading toward the Al-Shaybah oil field.