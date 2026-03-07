US expert: Kurdish forces alone cannot defeat Iran’s IRGC

Shafaq News- Washington

A US expert on Middle East affairs ruled out the possibility that the confrontation with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) could turn into a prolonged “war of attrition” similar to the Vietnam conflict, citing the absence of plans to deploy ground troops.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Paul Davis, a professor of Middle East Studies at the Institute of World Politics in Washington, said that projections pointing to a resolution within five weeks appear overly optimistic. He assessed that Kurdish forces cannot defeat the IRGC independently and require external backing. Their chances, he explained, depend largely on air cover from the United States and Israel, adding that a decisive shift could emerge if segments of the Iranian population mobilize against the ruling system.

US President Donald Trump had signaled readiness to support a Kurdish offensive against Iran, describing the scenario as “great” if it materializes. Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, however, reiterated the Region’s neutral position and stressed that it will not engage in any military escalation.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified on Friday that Washington does not pursue regime change in Iran, while noting that the United States would prefer “different people” leading the country.

The United States and Israel began a series of strikes on Iranian targets on February 28, including sites in Tehran, which caused extensive damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior commanders from the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the armed forces. Iran responded with retaliatory actions affecting several countries across the region, including Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.