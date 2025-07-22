Strategic Mediator: Barzani steps up in Syria's Kurdish conundrum

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani is playing a pivotal role in brokering a middle ground for Syria’s Kurds amid intensifying diplomatic efforts between key regional and international actors.

According to a report by Al-Monitor, Barzani has emerged as a key mediator between Turkiye and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), navigating fraught relations to reduce hostilities and pave the way for political dialogue.

The report details Barzani’s behind-the-scenes diplomacy, particularly his engagement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi. His efforts have reportedly contributed to a temporary halt in Turkish military operations against the SDF since January. The diplomacy comes at a moment of regional volatility, particularly following sectarian violence in Syria's Suwayda province, which has reshaped the Kurdish bargaining position in ongoing negotiations.

To continue reading, click here