SOURCE: Baghdad to host high-stakes talks on regional and internal disputes

Shafaq News/ Iraq's capital is set to play a pivotal role in mediating major internal disputes between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), as well as addressing broader regional challenges involving Turkiye, Syria, and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), sources told Shafaq News.

Sources familiar with the matter told Shafaq News that the United States has endorsed Iraq's role in these mediation efforts, signaling its support for Baghdad to lead initiatives aimed at resolving disputes and enhancing regional stability with backing from international partners.

The upcoming meetings, expected to take place within the next two weeks, will gather senior leaders and officials from Iraq, the KRG, Turkiye, and Syria to address a range of political, economic, and security issues.

“Baghdad will act as a neutral mediator in these discussions, aiming to resolve longstanding disagreements.” The sources said.

Internal Disputes

According to one source, the talks will address unresolved issues between Baghdad and the KRG, focusing on oil revenues, budget allocations, and governance in disputed areas.

Representatives from both sides will include Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, intelligence chief Hamid al-Shatri, and senior figures from the KRG, including a prominent leader from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

“Discussions will aim to bridge differences over oil exports, particularly related to financial penalties imposed on Turkiye over the use of the Ceyhan port for exporting KRG and Kirkuk oil.”

Regional Mediation

Iraq will also mediate talks involving Turkiye, Syria, and the SDF.

Another source told our agency that Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shibani, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi are expected to attend the discussions in Baghdad.

The agenda for these regional talks includes:

- SDF-Controlled Prisons: Addressing the status of prisons in northeastern Syria holding thousands of ISIS detainees. Iraq seeks to repatriate foreign ISIS fighters to their home countries under conditions requiring them to complete their sentences and take responsibility for their families currently in Al-Hol camp.

- Cross-Border Security: Discussing Turkish military operations in northern Syria and their impact on the security of the Kurdistan Region.

- Trade Relations: Enhancing trade between Iraq, Turkiye, and Syria as part of efforts to boost economic ties.

“Baghdad Dialogue” Summit in February

A third source revealed to Shafaq News that the mediation efforts will culminate in a larger "Baghdad Dialogue" summit in February, which aims to address broader regional challenges, including Syria’s transition to a post-Assad government.

Invitations are expected to be extended to key stakeholders, including Gulf states, Turkiye, Iran, Jordan, Yemen, Russia, and the United States.

“The summit will focus on rebuilding Syria, forming an inclusive government, and restoring stability in a way that benefits Iraq and neighboring countries.” The source said.