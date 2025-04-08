Iraqi council member arrested over teachers’ protest

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces detained a Dhi Qar Provincial Council member during a teachers’ protest in central Nasiriyah, a security source revealed on Tuesday.

“Council member Salam Al-Fayyad was arrested while participating in the protest,” the source told Shafaq News.

Al-Fayyad, a former university lecturer and activist in previous contract worker protests, won his council seat in Iraq’s recent local elections. His arrest came amid nationwide educator protests, including mass demonstrations in Baghdad and several provinces on Sunday, demanding wage reform and a standardized salary scale. The same day, Malek Hadi, head of the Teachers' and Educators' Strike Coordinating Committee, was arrested in the capital along with four committee members in other provinces.