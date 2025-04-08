15 countries gather in Erbil for international climate conference

Shafaq News/ An international conference on climate change, "Action to combat climate change - challenges and solutions," commenced on Tuesday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, organized by Salahaddin University.

The conference has attracted ministers, advisors from the Kurdistan Regional Government, university presidents, and representatives from 15 countries and 29 universities across Kurdistan, Iraq, and several Arab and European nations.

The two-day event features 163 researchers from Kurdistan and other countries, including Tunisia, Jordan, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Greece, Bangladesh, Turkiye, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Iran, and Syria.

Participants will present 54 scientific papers addressing climate change-related issues such as water scarcity, drought, global warming, toxic gas emissions, public health, agriculture, and other environmental challenges.