Erbil hosts climate change dialogue, focus on Iraqi journalism's role

Shafaq News / A dialogue session on climate change was held in the capital city of Erbil on Thursday, shedding light on the pivotal role of Iraqi journalism in raising awareness about the environmental crises and climate fluctuations affecting society.

Environmental activist Ahmed Alaa, one of the participants, conveyed to Shafaq News Agency that the session was convened to deliberate the significance of media and journalism in educating the public about the risks of climate change, which has reached advanced stages and has impacted Iraq as well.

The dialogue session included the participation of various journalists and environmental experts. They deliberated mechanisms to educate citizens about climate change and underscored the necessity for governmental entities to undertake requisite measures in response.

The United Nations categorizes Iraq, still recovering from decades of conflict, as one of the world's most climate-affected nations. The UN previously issued a call for solidarity with Iraqis in facing climate challenges, highlighting their estimations of the deteriorating environmental conditions and its impact on millions of lives.

The phenomenon of global warming has become increasingly evident in Iraq this year, with elevated greenhouse gas emissions stemming from flaring associated gas in oil fields and insufficient adherence to environmental regulations in emissions reduction from factories. This has led to a surge in environmental pollution rates.