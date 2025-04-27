Groundwater decline a ‘’major concern’’ in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The groundwater situation in the Kurdistan Region is "concerning," a Kurdish official announced on Sunday.

Speaking at the Kurdistan Climate Change Conference in Erbil, Karwan Sabah Hawrami, Director General of Water Resources in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), indicated that groundwater levels across the region continue to decline, with nearly one-third of surface water resources lost due to the effects of climate change.

Hawrami confirmed that the KRG has outlined a strategic plan to safeguard water resources, which includes the construction of dams and reservoirs, along with the implementation of an emergency water project in Erbil. More than 1,000 wells are expected to be closed upon the project's completion.

He also highlighted that Iran has established several projects on water sources flowing into the Kurdistan Region, reducing water levels in the districts of Penjwen and Qaladze along the Little Zab River, as well as in Halabja Province along the Sirwan River.

The Kurdistan Climate Change Conference was organized by Knowledge University, with participation from the Environment Board, the Ministry of Municipalities, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the General Directorate of Planning in the Kurdistan Region.