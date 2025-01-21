Erbil pushes for clean energy to tackle climate change

Shafaq News/ A forum on clean energy and environmental initiatives took stage in Erbil, on Tuesday, gathering government officials and environmental groups to discuss sustainable energy strategies.

In a press conference during the forum, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw highlighted the Kurdistan Region’s vulnerability to climate change, stating, "The Kurdistan Region and Iraq are not isolated from its impacts." He reaffirmed his commitment to clean energy efforts, citing ongoing measures.

The governor also highlighted the forum's goals, saying, "This event aims to boost efforts toward clean energy in the Kurdistan Region. We hope it yields positive outcomes, and the regional government reaffirms its commitment, having already taken several steps in this regard."

The forum, hosted at the Erbil Chamber of Commerce, focused on promoting renewable energy and unveiling future environmental projects.