Kurdistan Rehabilitates 1,500 Schools in Preparation For the New School Year

Shafaq News / Alan Hama Sa'eed, the Kurdish Minister of Education, revealed on Saturday that his ministry had rehabilitated over 1,500 schools around the Region in preparation for the upcoming school year 2023-2024.

In a speech at the inauguration of a new school in Erbil's Darato district, Sa'eed stated that dozens more schools are scheduled to open in Erbil and the rest of the Region over the following six months.

He explained that this is the 83rd school to commence service in Kurdistan and that 1530 other schools have been rehabilitated, adding 453 new classrooms in other schools.

On Thursday, July 27, the minister declared that the ministry had changed several curricula while preparing to print 20 million books for distribution to students in the Kurdistan Region for the new school year.