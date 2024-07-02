Iraqi efforts to mediate between Turkiye and Syria face obstacles

Shafaq News/ Efforts by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to broker reconciliation between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are encountering significant challenges.

Citing Turkish intelligence sources, a report by The National revealed that the Iraqi initiative, backed by Iran, faces hurdles over the handling of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the return of large numbers of Syrian refugees.

A senior Iraqi Foreign Ministry official noted that while both leaders welcomed Al-Sudani's mediation efforts, a presidential-level meeting seems unlikely. However, a lower-level meeting between Turkish and Syrian officials could take place soon in Baghdad.

The potential rapprochement could undermine Washington's position in Syria, where it supports the Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkiye views as an extension of the PKK and a significant security threat.

According to the report, Al-Sudani's diplomatic endeavors, including restoring diplomatic missions between Damascus and Ankara, began after his April meeting with Erdogan in Baghdad. The Turkish president reportedly agreed to Iraq's proposal, backed by Iran, to open a trade route between Turkish-controlled areas in Syria and al-Assad's territories, which was inaugurated last month.

Turkish officials have demanded that the Syrian army attack the YPG. Although Damascus and the YPG have largely coexisted over the past decade, Ankara views al-Assad's actions as insufficient and expects stronger measures against the Kurdish militia.

The safe return of refugees to Syria remains a contentious issue. Turkiye, having established so-called safe zones in Syria, seeks assurances from Damascus that returning refugees will not face persecution.

Furthermore, tensions between Turkiye and Russia nearly escalated into conflict in early 2020 over Idlib, but an agreement between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin averted a direct war. Russia has since been working to repair Turkish-Syrian relations.

A ministerial-level meeting in Baghdad is possible in the coming weeks, with speculation of a higher-level meeting facilitated by Russia. There are rumors of a potential meeting between al-Assad and Erdogan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kazakhstan, attended by Putin.

An Iraqi official confirmed active efforts regarding the Syrian issue, indicating positive signs but refraining from further details.