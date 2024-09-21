Erdogan says Ankara awaits al-Assad's response to normalize ties with Damascus

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Saturday that he is prepared to meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to normalize relations between the two nations.

Erdogan made the announcement at a press conference in Istanbul before departing for the United States to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We have expressed our willingness to meet with Bashar al-Assad to normalize relations between Turkiye and Syria," Erdogan said. "Now, we are waiting for a response from the other side. We are ready for this."

The Turkish leader emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries, expressing hope that such a meeting would mark a new chapter in their bilateral relations.

"For peace and stability across all Syrian territories, steps Turkiye and Syria can take together are crucial, especially as the Assad regime acknowledges the opposition's efforts to maintain peace," he added.

Erdogan said the current situation provides a favorable environment for seeking a lasting solution, noting that millions of displaced Syrians are waiting to return home.

Turkiye's ties with Syria deteriorated sharply after the Syrian civil war erupted in 2011, with Ankara backing opposition factions against Assad's government. Since 2015, Turkiye has launched multiple military operations in Syria, accusing the Syrian government of supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara has designated a terrorist organization.