Thousands of families exit Syrian camps in 2025

3,128 families departed from Camps in northern and eastern Syria in 2025 through organized return in coordination with the Autonomous Administration, foreign governments, and the Global Coalition, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday.

According to a statement, the departures involved 8,919 people across Deir Ez-Zor, Aleppo, and Homs, including Syrian and Iraqi nationals, with an average of about 280 families per month. The highest number recorded was in April at 608 families, while the lowest was in June at 155 families.

SOHR noted the operations coincided with heightened security deployments by the internal security forces (Asayesh) and women’s protection units (YPG), alongside arrests of ISIS-linked cells and visits by US and European delegations to monitor humanitarian and security conditions.

Al-Hol remains the largest concentration of foreign ISIS family members worldwide. Recent figures indicate that more than 6,200 individuals from various nationalities reside in 1,871 families within the camp’s foreign section.

