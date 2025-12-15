SDF, Asayish detain 21 suspected ISIS members

Shafaq News – Ain A-Arab (Kobani)

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) arrested 21 individuals suspected of links to ISIS in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday.

The arrests were carried out during a large-scale security joint campaign targeting towns and villages in Ain Al-Arab (Kobani).

According to SOHR, one of the raids focused on the village of Qubbat Jaada in western Kobani countryside, near the Qaraqozak Bridge, where security forces deployed heavily in the area and maintained heightened security throughout the operation.

No clashes or casualties were reported during the campaign, the observatory added.

Earlier, in response to the killing of two soldiers and an American civilian by ISIS near the central Syrian city of Palmyra, the SDF underscored its “ability to uproot ISIS and dismantle its military structure in northern and eastern Syria,” and reaffirmed its “full readiness to combat terrorism across the entire Syrian territory.”