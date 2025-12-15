Peshmerga conducts “Lion” exercise showcasing combat readiness

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Peshmerga 1st Support Forces Command carried out a military exercise on Monday in the Perth Mountains, to demonstrate its operational capabilities and combat readiness, the command announced in a statement.

Dubbed the “Lion” exercise, the drill took place under the supervision of Lieutenant General Sihad Barzani and was attended by Peshmerga Minister Shorsh Ismail, Deputy Minister Abdulkhaliq Babiri, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Isa Ozer, and senior officials from the US-led Global Coalition.

Organizers said the exercise "formed part of the training plan developed by the Military Training Directorate at the Ministry of Peshmerga, in coordination with coalition forces."

The command reported that it has completed nine advanced training courses covering artillery fundamentals, tank operations, armored vehicles, assistant gunner roles, cannon operation, infantry tactics, and wireless communications, alongside several basic and intermediate programs.

More than 611 officers and Peshmerga personnel took part in the training, receiving instruction across a wide range of military specialties.

As part of the program, participants conducted a large-scale maneuver on the slopes of Mount Perth, known as the “Lion Maneuver.”

According to the statement, the maneuver was completed successfully, with participants demonstrating a high level of professional skill while operating light, medium, and heavy weapons.