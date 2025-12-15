Floods vs. deficit: Did rain solve Iraq’s water problem?

Shafaq News

Recent rainfall and flash floods have temporarily lifted water levels in Iraq’s rivers and reservoirs, easing immediate strain on water systems but leaving long-term shortages largely unchanged, specialists caution.

In Baghdad, Shafaq News recorded a visible rise in the Tigris River on Monday as runoff from northern and eastern provinces moved south, turning the water muddy orange—a normal effect of sediment carried from upstream highlands and a sign of renewed inflows.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Ghazwan Al-Sahlani, deputy director general at the Ministry of Water Resources’ Authority for Operating Irrigation and Drainage Projects, previously explained that the inflows raised river levels, supported irrigation near the capital, and bolstered dam and reservoir storage, with flows under constant monitoring to prevent overflow. Sediment-laden water can activate river systems and benefit surrounding ecosystems.

Despite these gains, the Green Iraq Observatory reported that national reserves rose by only 1–2 percent, far below what is needed to offset deficits estimated at more than 100 billion cubic meters. The observatory linked the crisis to climate-driven rainfall decline and reduced Tigris and Euphrates inflows caused by upstream dams in Turkiye and Iran, warning that shortages could worsen by summer and threaten drinking water and agricultural planning.

The Ministry of Water Resources described the rainfall as an uncommon chance to replenish depleted storage, noting that some areas recorded more than 120 millimeters and that the Upper and Lower Zab and Euphrates basins saw the heaviest precipitation.

“The floods are the first significant rainfall after months of drought,” environmental activist Murtadha Al-Janoubi in Maysan told Shafaq News, saying that tributaries received inflows but levels remained insufficient to revive the southern marshes, with lasting recovery dependent on coordinated local action.

In Wasit province, meanwhile, authorities declared a full emergency in the Zurbatiyah subdistrict near the Iranian border. Subdistrict Director Baraa Fouad Al-Zubaidi confirmed to our agency the activation of an emergency cell, diversion of floodwaters into rivers and farmland, reinforcement of embankments, and clearance of channels, adding, “No serious damage or threats to residents were reported.”

Weather observer Sadiq Atiyah warned of unstable weather patterns ahead, noting to Shafaq News that “rainfall intensity and location remain unpredictable until shortly before each system develops.” He highlighted heightened flood risk in northern plains and valleys and urged a scientific review of flood channels and barriers, citing cases where poorly planned structures have amplified erosion and losses.

