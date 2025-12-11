Record rains trigger deadly floods across Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

A powerful winter storm battered the Kurdistan Region from December 8 to 10, unleashing deadly floods that swept through Al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, Garmiyan, and Raparin.

The three-day deluge brought rainfall levels not seen in years, killing residents, destroying homes and public facilities, crippling infrastructure, and cutting roads across multiple districts.

Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah and the autonomous Garmiyan administration suffered the heaviest impact.

On December 8, Al-Sulaymaniyah recorded 61.3 mm of rain with limited disruption. But conditions shifted sharply on December 9, when 122.7 mm of sustained afternoon-to-night rainfall submerged major streets and flooded homes and schools in Raparin.

The storm intensified across Chamchamal, Tikya, and Shorsh, where 80 mm fell in just four hours, pushing Chamchamal’s daily total to 127.1 mm and Tikya’s to 173.5 mm—amounts emergency officials described as unprecedented.

Floodwaters killed two people, injured four, and left one missing. Dozens of vehicles were washed away.

Authorities estimate nearly 500 homes were damaged in Chamchamal alone, with additional losses reported in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Bazyan. More than 100 shops and warehouses flooded, five government buildings sustained structural damage, and the Chamchamal Public Library suffered extensive losses.

The Kurdistan Ministry of Education postponed first-term exams in all Chamchamal schools to January 2026, citing public safety concerns.

Road closures paralyzed movement between Al-Sulaymaniyah–Chamchamal and Kirkuk–Chamchamal, while widespread electricity outages and internet disruptions hit multiple districts. The local meteorological center in Chamchamal also sustained flood damage.

In Shawan, torrents destroyed 400 fish ponds and struck the Khalkhalan water project, while schools across Al-Sulaymaniyah, Shahrazur, Chamchamal, Dukan, Sharazoor, Penjwen, and Bazyan suspended classes.

Flooding also hit Piramagrun, damaging dozens of homes and shops. In Dukan, seven homes, 15 shops, several villages, the district hospital, and the police emergency center were inundated. Halabja recorded 92.5 mm of rain on December 9, prompting a regionwide closure of schools and universities.

Garmiyan

Garmiyan saw 50 mm of rain on December 8 and 76.6 mm on December 9, triggering severe flooding in Rizgary and Kalar.

A child died after being swept away by floodwaters.

Homes, shops, and the Kalar–Rizgary road were heavily damaged, and disruptions spread across the administration.

Agricultural losses were extensive. Water destroyed parts of the Salaam irrigation project, inflicted heavy damage on Sheikh Langar project, and filled the Bawjoo water source. Roads, electricity lines, fish farms, greenhouses, irrigation sprinklers, beehives, and livestock shelters also suffered major destruction.

The bridge linking Kifri and Rizgary collapsed under the force of the flood.

Raparin

Raparin recorded 84 mm of rain on December 8, swelling the Little Zab River and damaging homes in Hajiawa.

On December 9–10, heavy snowfall blocked the Keli border crossing, halting commercial and tourist traffic.

Dam reservoirs surge

The Region’s General Directorate of Dams reported a rapid rise in water storage across major reservoirs.

Dukan and Darbandikhan dams alone collected over 100 million cubic meters of water in 48 hours. Water levels rose 1.5 meters in Darbandikhan and 70 centimeters in Dukan.

All small dams in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Garmiyan reached full capacity, while a dam in Erbil exceeded its storage limit.