USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

The US dollar exchange rates recorded a slight increase against the Iraqi dinar on Thursday in markets across Baghdad and in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 143,100 IQD per $100, compared with 143,000 IQD on Wednesday.

In local currency exchange shops across Baghdad, rates remained stable, with the selling price at 143,500 IQD and the buying price at 142,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar reached 142,100 IQD for selling and 141,950 IQD for buying per $100.