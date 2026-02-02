Iraq security brief: Arrests, suicides, and counterterrorism investigations

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on February 2, 2026.

- Foreigners Smuggling Attempt Foiled (Baghdad)

Police intercepted a truck in the Al-Rashidiya area carrying 24 foreigners hidden inside a fuel tank, arresting those involved and launching legal proceedings.

- Banned Baath Party Member Arrested (Nineveh)

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) arrested a member of Saddam Hussein’s banned Baath Party in Mosul, northern Iraq, under Article 10 of the Baath Party Prohibition Law.

- Investigations Begin into ISIS Detainees (Baghdad)

The First Al-Karkh Investigation Court launched investigations into 1,387 ISIS members recently received from Syria under judicial and humanitarian procedures.

- Teenage Girl Dies in Suspected Suicide (Diyala)

A teenage high school student was found dead in her home in Baqubah in a suspected suicide case, with authorities opening an investigation.

- Motorcycle Crash Kills Teenager (Najaf)

An 18-year-old was killed in a traffic accident after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the Al-Haidariya district north of Najaf.

- Man Dies from Severe Burns (Al-Muthanna)

A man died in Al-Samawah after suffering critical burns while handling fuel, according to security sources.

- Iranian Traveler Dies in Apparent Suicide (Wasit)

An Iranian national died after jumping from a bridge in the Badra border district east of Wasit, with investigations underway.

- Prison Sentences Issued for Terrorism, Tribal Attacks (Saladin/ Dhi Qar)

Courts issued prison sentences against individuals convicted of terrorism-related offenses and tribal shooting attacks in Saladin and Dhi Qar.

- Seven Drug Dealers Arrested (Baghdad/ Al-Anbar)

Military intelligence arrested seven suspected drug traffickers in separate operations in Baghdad and Al-Anbar, seizing narcotics and referring the suspects to authorities.