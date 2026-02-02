Iraq’s PMF nabs banned baathist in Mosul

Shafaq News- Nineveh

On Monday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) arrested a member of Saddam Hussein’s banned Baath Party in Mosul, northern Iraq, under Article 10 of the Baath Party Prohibition Law.

In a statement the PMF identified the suspect by the initials M.B.G, confirming he was handed over to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings.

Formed in 2014, the PMF operates as part of Iraq’s official security forces and has expanded its counterintelligence role to monitor “remnants of the former regime” and groups considered threats to national stability.

The arrest follows recent operations in Baghdad and Dhi Qar, where several senior Baathists were detained in what officials described as the "largest" operation of its kind in years.

The Baath Party, banned since 2003, remains prohibited under Iraq’s constitution and the 2016 law outlawing its activities. Meanwhile, the 2008 Accountability and Justice Act continues to allow prosecution of former regime members involved in crimes or attempts to reorganize the party.

