Iraqi PM defends PMF, rejects accusations of acting outside state

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Thursday that the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) operate within state authority, rejecting accusations that the group acts outside official structures.

Al-Sudani made the remarks during a visit to the PMF headquarters in Baghdad, where he met senior commanders and officials, according to a statement from his office.

He said claims against the PMF either reflect “ignorance” or deliberate misinformation, stressing that the force adheres to the constitution, the law, and orders issued by official authorities.

Al-Sudani said the government will not tolerate attacks targeting PMF fighters or other members of the security forces, reaffirming full support for “a core component of Iraq’s security system.”

He added that the PMF has played a key role in defending Iraq, particularly during the fight against ISIS, and continues to operate with discipline under state command. Al-Sudani also instructed authorities to support families of fallen and wounded PMF members, including providing serviced housing, and called on security forces to maintain stability and protect critical infrastructure and diplomatic missions.

He urged all security agencies to prevent Iraq from being drawn into the ongoing regional conflict while continuing efforts to safeguard internal stability.