PM Al-Sudani calls emergency national security meeting after 15 PMF fighters killed in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Tuesday ordered an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security following the killing of 15 Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fighters in a US-Israeli airstrike in Al-Anbar province.

The Joint Operations Command (JOC) described the strike as an attempt to undermine Iraq’s security and stability, which “would not weaken Iraqi forces.”

No immediate comment was available from US or Israeli officials regarding the reported strike.