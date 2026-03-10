Three airstrikes target PMF sites in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Unidentified warplanes launched three airstrikes early Tuesday on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions in western Iraq’s Al-Anbar province, a military source told Shafaq News.

The strikes hit the 18th Brigade of the Saraya Tali'a Al-Khorasani faction in the Akashat area, leaving several personnel wounded, though the exact toll remains unclear.

Authorities have not identified the aircraft involved.

Earlier today, another unidentified strike targeted the PMF’s 40th Brigade headquarters northwest of Kirkuk, killing at least six members, while the fate of others believed trapped under the rubble remains uncertain.