Airstrike hits PMF in Kirkuk, six killed

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An unidentified airstrike targeted the headquarters of the 40th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) northwest of Kirkuk early Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said at least six PMF members were killed in the strike, while the fate of others, believed to be trapped under the rubble, remains unknown.

Rescue teams are continuing efforts to search the site and retrieve those still missing.