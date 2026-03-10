Fire, not drone attack, reported at former UN site in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Conflicting reports emerged on Tuesday about an incident at the former United Nations headquarters in central Al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, after initial information suggested a drone attack.

Preliminary reports indicated that a drone had targeted the former UN compound in the Riaya area of Al-Sulaymaniyah city for the second time, though no casualties were reported. However, a security source later told Shafaq News that the fire seen at the site was not the result of an attack or bombardment but was caused by the burning of waste and debris in the area.

Authorities have begun verifying the circumstances surrounding the incident, which comes days after the same location was reportedly targeted amid suspicions about the presence of US forces.