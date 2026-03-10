Tehran shuts door on Washington negotiations

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will not return to negotiations with the United States for the time being, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Tuesday, citing a “very bitter previous experience” with Washington.

In an interview with US network PBS, Araghchi noted that the United States had previously promised not to strike Iran while pursuing a peaceful resolution to the nuclear issue. Despite those assurances, Washington carried out two attacks on Tehran during the negotiations.

Stressing that Iran’s missile launches will continue “to the extent and at the time that is necessary,” Araghchi held the United States responsible for the deaths of 168 schoolgirls in Minab.

He further criticized Washington and Israel for assuming they could quickly topple the Iranian regime, describing those plans as failures. “All of their new strategies will fail as well,” he added.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, causing extensive damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran responded with retaliatory actions that affected multiple countries across the region, including Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.