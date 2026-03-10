Netanyahu: Joint US-Israeli strikes shatter Iranian regime’s grip

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday reiterated that Israel and the United States are carrying out joint military operations designed to weaken and dismantle Iran’s regime.

“Israel and America have broken the bones of the Iranian regime, and we still have much in store,” he declared to members of his cabinet in Tel Aviv, stressing that the goal is to empower the Iranian people and “break the rule of the tyrant.”

The Washington Post reported that the US military used munitions worth around $5.6 billion during the first two days of its strikes on Iran, suggesting that the administration may ask Congress this week for additional funds to cover rising operational costs.

Citing American officials, the outlet further stressed that such rapid consumption reflects the high cost of the operations, pointing out that the Pentagon has the resources to carry out any mission the US president directs, at any location and within any timeframe.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, causing extensive damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran responded with retaliatory actions that affected multiple countries across the region, including Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.