Netanyahu targets Iran nuclear talks in early Washington meetings

Shafaq News- Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Washington to review the first round of US-Iran nuclear talks, his media office reported on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the office added that Netanyahu held the discussions within hours of landing in the US capital, citing the urgency Israel attaches to the diplomatic track between Washington and Tehran. He is also expected to meet US President Donald Trump later this week.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the special envoys of the US President, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.The PM and envoys Witkoff and Kushner discussed regional issues, and they provided an update on the first round of negotiations they held with Iran last Friday. pic.twitter.com/nPSTHF40kz — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 11, 2026

Before departing for Washington, Netanyahu indicated that the visit would center on developments in Gaza, broader regional issues, and negotiations with Iran, noting that he intends to discuss Israel’s perspective on the “essential principles” governing the nuclear talks.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani cautioned Washington against being drawn into Netanyahu’s narratives or allowing him to shape the framework of the nuclear discussions through political positioning.

An indirect round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States concluded on February 6, with Trump characterizing the negotiations as “very good.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led Tehran’s delegation, conveyed that the discussions focused exclusively on Iran’s nuclear program. The talks unfolded amid regional tensions, as the US president pressed broader demands, including dismantling Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and ending support for regional allies, conditions Tehran has repeatedly rejected.

