Basrah crudes rise with a global surge

Shafaq News– Basrah

On Wednesday, Basrah crude prices recorded more than 2% gains, moving in line with the broader trend in global oil markets

Basrah Heavy crude rose by $1.45, or 2.31%, to $64.11 per barrel, while Basra Medium crude increased by $1.45, or 2.23%, to settle at $66.36 per barrel.

In international markets, Brent crude futures rose 55 cents, or 0.80%, to $69.35 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) climbed 57 cents, or 0.89%, to $64.53 a barrel.