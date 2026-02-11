Gold prices climb in Baghdad, steady in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices increased in Baghdad on Wednesday while remaining stable in Erbil, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

In Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, the selling price of one mithqal (approximately five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 1,066,000 IQD, with a buying price of 1,062,000 IQD. The same category had recorded 1,063,000 IQD on Tuesday.

The selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 1,036,000 IQD, while the buying price was 1,032,000 IQD.

At retail jewelry shops, 21-carat Gulf gold was offered between 1,065,000 and 1,075,000 IQD per mithqal, whereas Iraqi gold ranged from 1,035,000 to 1,045,000 IQD.

In Erbil, gold rates held steady, with 22-carat gold priced at 1,157,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 1,105,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 948,000 IQD.