Gold prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Gold prices increased on Wednesday in Baghdad and Erbil, with 21-carat gold selling at more than 1.14 million Iraqi dinars per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In wholesale markets on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, sold at 1.141 million dinars per mithqal (five grams), with buying prices at 1.137 million dinars, up from 1.105 million dinars on Tuesday.

21-carat Iraqi gold recorded a selling price of 1.111 million dinars per mithqal, while buying prices stood at 1.107 million dinars.

In retail jewelry shops, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 1.140 million and 1.150 million dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged from 1.110 million to 1.120 million dinars.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold at 1.210 million dinars per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1.155 million dinars, and 18-carat gold at 990,000 dinars.

Gold prices have continued to climb since surpassing the one-million-dinar threshold for the first time in Iraqi local markets on January 21.

