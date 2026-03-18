Iraq’s Al-Sudani praises Italy for not joining war against Iran

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani stressed the importance of de-escalation in the region on Wednesday, praising Italy’s decision not to participate in the war against Iran.

A statement issued by Al-Sudani’s media office said the remarks came during a meeting in Baghdad with Italy’s ambassador to Iraq, Niccolo Fontana, where both sides discussed regional developments and their impact on security and stability.

He also reaffirmed “continuation of efforts to support stability, prevent the expansion of conflicts, and prioritize dialogue in resolving crises.”

The prime minister stressed the necessity of intensifying international efforts to de-escalate and immediately halt military operations and attacks, highlighting the importance of supporting Iraq’s initiative to form a diplomatic coalition to end the war and address threats that hinder regional and international economic and development activity.

The Italian Ambassador affirmed his country’s support for Iraq’s initiative to form a diplomatic coalition to stop the war, consolidate stability in the region, and resolve its crises.