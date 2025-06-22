US Embassy confirms phased personnel departure

Shafaq News/ The US Embassy in Baghdad confirmed, on Sunday, that it began a phased departure of some personnel earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy told Shafaq News, “On June 12, out of an abundance of caution and due to heightened regional tensions, US Mission Iraq began the orderly departure of some personnel.”

“As part of our ongoing effort to streamline operations, additional personnel departed Iraq on June 21 and 22,” the spokesperson added.

The US State Department, according to the spokesperson, continues to assess the security environment across Iraq and reiterated that “there is no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens at home and abroad.”

While the staff reduction has sparked speculation about Washington’s long-term presence in Iraq, the embassy underscored that it remains fully operational and coordinates closely with Iraqi authorities.

The evacuation came hours after US airstrikes targeted three Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—in what President Donald Trump called “precise and successful operations.”

Iran had previously warned that any American intervention in the Israeli assault would trigger retaliation against US interests across the Middle East.