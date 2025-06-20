US Embassy warning sparks fears of major security shift in Iraq

Shafaq News/ A senior Iraqi lawmaker warned on Friday that a potential closure of the US Embassy in Baghdad could be a “precursor to an unprecedented security event” in Iraq or the wider region.

Mohammed al-Shammari, a member of the Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, told Shafaq News that “the possible shutdown of the American Embassy is a serious indicator that the United States and Israel may be preparing for a dangerous operation, warranting the evacuation of diplomatic personnel.”

“This is an early warning signal that demands urgent political and security preparedness inside Iraq,” al-Shammari added.

He pointed to Iraq’s limited sovereignty, particularly in defense and financial matters, blaming US control over Iraqi oil revenues for hampering military development. “If Iraq held its financial sovereignty, weapons, salaries, and pensions would be fully national,” he said, noting that the US Federal Reserve can block arms deals that don’t align with Washington’s preferences.

Al-Shammari stressed that sovereignty is not merely territorial, but also financial, warning that the Iraqi military's weaknesses are rooted in dependence on foreign-controlled funds.

Regarding the future of US forces in Iraq, he confirmed there is a binding agreement for full withdrawal by 2026, with a mutually agreed timeline currently in place.

Earlier on Friday, the US Embassy in Baghdad issued a statement denying any operational changes at its Baghdad embassy or the consulate in Erbil. “The United States remains firmly committed to advancing its policy priorities in Iraq, supporting Iraqi sovereignty, and engaging with Iraqi leaders and citizens,” the statement said.

However, the embassy had issued a security alert last week warning American citizens of increased risks of violence or attacks on US interests. It advised Americans in Iraq to avoid crowded areas and locations frequented by foreigners.

The State Department continues to classify Iraq as a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” destination.

Last Sunday, Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah threatened to strike US bases and interests in the region if Washington intervenes militarily in the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.