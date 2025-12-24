Ronaki project cuts electricity demand 42% in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Electricity demand in Al-Sulaymaniyah fell by a significant 42% over the past year following the implementation of the Ronaki project, the Directorate of Electricity Control and Distribution said on Wednesday.

Ghalib Mohammed, director of the directorate, said total electricity consumption demand in December 2024 stood at about 1,912 megawatts, compared with 1,107 megawatts during the same period this year, noting that areas covered by the Ronaki project received uninterrupted electricity supply averaging 14 hours per day during the same month.

He attributed the drop in demand to “increased public awareness and more responsible electricity use by residents,” which he said directly contributed to reducing overall consumption.

Earlier, More than 306 out of 417 private and public electricity generators have been shut down in Duhok as part of the Ronaki Project.

Approved on May 14, the Ronaki project aims to provide stable, 24-hour electricity to all subscribers, reduce waste and overconsumption, ensure fair distribution, and protect public health and the environment. The initiative, led by Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, will be implemented by the Ministry of Electricity in coordination with the public sector.