Drone strike in Al-Sulaymaniyah kills Peshmerga fighter

Shafaq News- al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone and missile attack targeting a border village in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region killed one member of the Kurdish opposition group Komala and wounded another on Wednesday morning, the Kurdistan Region’s Asayish security agency said.

Karzan Sherko, spokesperson for the Asayish, said in a statement that the attack occurred at 8:15 a.m., when six drones and one missile struck the village of Zargwezala in al-Sulaymaniyah province. The strike killed one member and injured another from the Kurdish opposition group “Revolutionary Komala,” which opposes the Iranian government in Tehran.

A senior Komala official told Shafaq News that four explosive drones targeted the group’s positions in the Zargwezla border area.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack killed Omid Waisi, a Komala Peshmerga fighter, and wounded another.

Authorities in the Kurdistan Region have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the attack and identify those responsible, the Asayish said, noting that inquiries are ongoing.