Heightened security in al-Sulaymaniyah for Iranian President's visit

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, security forces in al-Sulaymaniyah have entered a state of maximum alert in preparation for the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pazeshkian to the city.

According to Shafaq News Agency sources, all security units were deployed this afternoon to ensure the safety of President Pazeshkian’s upcoming visit. An intense security alert has been declared, involving commando units, Asayish forces, and Peshmerga troops, who have been stationed along Baznaye Malik Mahmood Street and extending to the city's outskirts.

These security measures are part of a broader effort to guarantee a smooth and incident-free visit. Extensive preparations are underway to secure the route and potential locations where the Iranian President will be during his visit to al-Sulaymaniyah.

Earlier today, Iranian Consul in al-Sulaymaniyah, Mohammad Mahmoudian, announced that President Pazeshkian will visit the Kurdistan Region on Thursday. Mahmoudian confirmed that Pazeshkian will first visit Erbil before proceeding to al-Sulaymaniyah for meetings with officials from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

The primary objective of the visit is to strengthen bilateral relations between Iran and its neighboring countries, with a specific focus on the Kurdistan Region.

Earlier today, the Iranian President met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Acting Speaker of the Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, and head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan.

Notably, Pezeshkian arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday, marking his first foreign visit since taking office, in response to an official invitation from Prime Minister Al-Sudani.