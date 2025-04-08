Iraq exports +5M oil barrels to US in March

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported over 5 million barrels of crude oil to the United States in March 2025, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Tuesday.

Iraq exported 5.487 million barrels of crude, up from 4.9 million barrels in February.

Weekly figures show Iraq shipped an average of 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) during the first week of March. That figure rose to 202,000 bpd in the second week, peaked at 203,000 bpd in the third week, then declined to 132,000 bpd in the final week of the month.

Iraq ranked seventh among oil suppliers to the US in March, following Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Venezuela, and Colombia. Regionally, it was the second-largest Arab oil exporter to the US, behind Saudi Arabia, which sent 6.696 million barrels. Libya came third with 1.829 million barrels.