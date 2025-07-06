EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US surge over the week

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Washington

The United States increased its oil imports from Iraq last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA reported on Sunday that US crude oil imports from 10 major suppliers averaged 6.188 million barrels per day (bpd) during the past week, up 952,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.236 million bpd.

Iraqi oil exports to the US rose to an average of 212,000 bpd, marking a weekly increase of 29,000 bpd from the previous figure of 183,000 bpd.

Canada remained the top supplier, exporting an average of 4.228 million bpd to the US, followed by Nigeria with 419,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 351,000 bpd, and Mexico with 342,000 bpd.

Other notable exporters included Brazil (191,000 bpd), Colombia (175,000 bpd), Ecuador (126,000 bpd), Libya (80,000 bpd), and Venezuela (64,000 bpd).