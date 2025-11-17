Iraq exports ~4.5M oil barrels to US in October

Shafaq News – Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States climbed above 4 million barrels in October, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The country shipped 4.495 million barrels to the US last month, up from 4.2 million barrels in September. Weekly flows fluctuated sharply: an average of 40,000 barrels per day in the first week of October, 255,000 bpd in the second, 92,000 bpd in the third, and 195,000 bpd in the final week.

Iraq ranked fourth globally among crude suppliers to the United States in October, following Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. Regionally, it was the second-largest Arab exporter to the US after Saudi Arabia, whose shipments totaled 9.3 million barrels. Libya followed with 2.232 million barrels.